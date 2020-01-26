Chino Hills teacher accused of seizing and throwing 6-year-old student in class

CHINO HILLS, California (KABC) – A mother in Chino Hills asks for answers after saying that her 6-year-old son was grabbed by the neck and thrown to the ground by a teacher.

Monique Alexander says she knows her son Chance can sometimes be a handful.

“Academically, he’s fine, but behaviorally, he has needs,” she said.

She added that these needs are not being met by the boy’s kindergarten teacher at Butterfield Ranch Elementary School.

“Basically, the teacher abandoned my son. I abandoned him emotionally, I abandoned him academically,” said Alexander.

But she says what happened to Chance on Thursday was irrelevant.

“The director called me around 2:30 p.m. (noon) and said that your son was physically assaulted by a teacher and that another of his peers witnessed it,” said Alexander.

Chance also described the incident.

“She came up to me, grabbed my shirt, then threw me away,” he said.

When asked if he was injured, Chance replied, “Yes, she is throwing hard.”

Chance also claims that the teacher blamed him for the assault, alleging that he hit her.

The other teacher who witnessed the alleged assault reported the incident to school officials.

Alexander later received a call from the director of human resources for the Chino Valley Unified School District.

“He said,” I can’t give you details, but if you can read between the lines, your son will no longer have any direct contact with his teacher, “said Alexander.

Now the mother is calling on the school district to take responsibility for the incident.

“I want to make sure my son understands that he is safe,” said Alexander.

A police report has been filed with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating.

In a written statement, the school district said: “Yesterday afternoon, the Unified School District of Chino Valley was informed of an incident involving a teacher and a kindergarten student … Although details of the active investigations into the staff are confidential, the teacher was placed on administrative leave during the investigation. ”

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.