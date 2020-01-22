Chiofaro unveils plan for $ 1.2 billion waterfront tower – Boston Herald

Developer Donald Chiofaro has finally given Bostonians a glimpse into his long-awaited plans for a skyscraper on Boston’s waterfront.

The $ 1.2 billion building revealed its curved glass facade during a Wednesday request by The Chiofaro Co. at the Boston Planning & Development Agency that starts a month-long city assessment process.

The 600-foot skyscraper clock in on 42 floors – a sleek design by Kohn Pederson Fox Associates that will replace the block-sized colossal parking garage that is currently sandwiched between Harbor Towers and the New England Aquarium and despite wrapping more than 900,000 square meters development, offers a clearer view from Boston Harbor to passers-by at street level.

Inside the tower – ‘The Pinnacle’ – a mix of shops and restaurants on the first two floors, 22 floors with offices and 200 apartments will be distributed over the top 18 floors, according to plans.

“The Pinnacle at Central Wharf is a project driven by the desire to elevate Boston to the shortlist of truly extraordinary global waterfronts,” said Chiofaro, founder and president of The Chiofaro Company, in a statement. “To achieve this goal, we must deliver a project that promotes access and activity along our port, respects its special location with an exceptional design and recognizes the challenges of climate change.”

Chiofaro has promised “a destination for collecting outdoor space” that would be open to the public and play in the walking paths around the harbor – 28,000 square meters of open space.

Wednesday’s submission marks an important step forward for the project that was first proposed in 2007, but was thwarted by the then mayor Thomas Menino, who flatly refused to have anything more than 200 feet built there. The administration of Mayor Martin Walsh is open to a larger project, but this latest proposal is not without controversy.

Chiofaro’s skyscraper is the target of a few lawsuits – filed by a group of residents of the neighboring Harbor Tower condominiums and by the Boston-based environmental protection group The Conservation Law Foundation – aimed at limiting the development of the waterfront that continues to be Courts.