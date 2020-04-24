Chip and Joanna Gaines pregnant with a girl?

They are Chip and Joanna Gaines to have a sixth child? That’s the assertion of a tabloid this week. Gossip Cop examined this and here we find what we discovered.

In the latest issue of In Touch, the store claims that the Fixer Upper couple has a baby on the way and they discovered the genre on Joanna’s 42nd birthday earlier this week. According to the magazine, this news comes at a good time for the couple, as at the moment has been waiting, like everyone else.

The tabloid quotes an alleged source as saying, “The coronavirus had them all covert. It forced them to stop all production on all the new shows on their Magnolia network, which thrilled us,” he added. “Everything is waiting.” But, the painting states, “some things we can’t wait for.” The dubious source says Joanna “has the best present ever! She and Chip are having another baby.”

The family, according to the unreliable publication, received an envelope from their doctor with the gender of the alleged baby. The tipster states, “Jo’s birthday, they decided to open it and share the news with their five children,” before exclaiming, “they found out she’s a girl!” The picture then recalls what the family has been like since they had their fifth child two years ago and concludes with the so-called “source” saying, “Chip and Jo never thought they would be lucky enough to have six children. all, but they are blessed they can. This will be the best year for the family. “

Thus, there are many details about the baby, gender revelation, and family plans. But there is one problem: the story is totally wrong. Home improvement gurus love their big family, but there are no additions along the way. The tabloid completely invented the story. Gossip Cop he came in with the official Gaines spokesman who harshly denied the story, telling us the story is “completely false,” and added, “I’d like to say (in touch) that if they bothered to contact before running to print with fiction.”

In truth, as a tabloid, this is actually just a rebuke of a fake report from the same printmaking four months ago. That false cover story alleged that the family discovered at Christmas that a sixth baby was on the way. Do we expect every holiday and birthday the family celebrates to include a gender revelation? The picture should get some new material because this false narrative is reproduced. Of course, Gossip Cop broke that story in January as well.

It is important to note that the sister publication Life and Style, in Touch’s sister, was also with this nonsensical premise last October, a statement Gossip Cop also burst at the time. Who knows what the future of Chip and Joanna Gaines will have, maybe at some point they will be added to their cream, but this year it doesn’t happen.