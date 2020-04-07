Chipmaker NXP reduces revenue given Coronavirus demand

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) – Get Report cut its quarterly revenue forecast by nearly 10% when the coronavirus crisis caused chip demand to drop.

While supply chain disruptions to its operations in China have diminished, NXP said it has been hit by weakening demand across the rest of the world. This is while the deadly virus intensifies in countries ranging from Spain to the United States

In Eindhoven’s Netherlands, the chipmaker now predicts a 3.5% drop in first quarter revenue compared to the prior year period.

This is comparable to the 6.3% revenue increase in the quarter estimated by the chipmaker just under five weeks ago on March 2.

“The impact on our first quarter results due to covid-19 was more significant than we expected,” CEO Richard Clemmer said in a statement.

In particular, car manufacturers around the world stopped production during the crisis. Detroit’s big three automakers temporarily stopped production in mid-March when efforts in the United States to contain coronavirus intensified.

NXP has also seen its corporate customers in the industrial and furniture markets expel orders as they clash with production and demand disruptions on their part.

The semiconductor company, in turn, decided to support $ 150 million for orders it would normally ship to distribution channels “in order to maintain our normal channel inventory.”

“End-market demand trends in the rest of the world have started to deteriorate significantly,” said Clemmer.

NXP said its balance sheet and liquidity continued to grow. “We expect our cash balance to be $ 1.1 billion at the end of March, and we also have an untapped revolving credit facility of $ 1.5 billion in case we need it,” said the chief financial officer. Peter Kelly in the note.

The chipmaker’s shares at the last check rose 0.6% to $ 87.46.

.