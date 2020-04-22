Chipotle agrees to fine $ 25 million on stained food

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. agreed Tuesday to pay a $ 25 million case fine to solve criminal charges of serving stained food that sickened more than 1,100 people in the U.S. in the 2015 to 2018 epidemic and send sales plunging.

The fast food company has been charged in Los Angeles federal court with two counts of violating the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act in serving adult food that caused four outbreaks of norovirus, causing diarrhea, vomiting and stomach cramps, and a food poisoning incident. .

The company admits that poor safety practices, such as not keeping food at proper temperatures to prevent pathogenic growth, make customers sick in Los Angeles and nearby Simi Valley, as well as Boston, Sterling, Virginia, and Powell, Ohio.

The string of outbreaks, which began in August 2015 in Simi Valley, was about two months before an E. coli outbreak in Chipotle spread to several states that temporarily closed dozens of restaurants and injured sales as other food crises emerged. The criminal case was not related to E. coli.

The Newport Beach, California-based company has entered into a deferred prosecution agreement that will allow it to avoid convictions by continuing to improve its food security program, follow other regulations and fine the record-setting for a food safety case, prosecutors federals said.

“Chipotle has failed to ensure that its employees both understand and adhere to its food safety protocols, resulting in hundreds of customers across the country becoming ill,” U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna said in a statement. “Today’s steep penalties, coupled with tens of millions of Chipotle already spent upgrading its food safety program since 2015, should result in greater protection for Chipotle customers and remind others in the industry to review and improve their own health and safety practices. “

The company said in a statement that it would continue to improve food safety practices including reducing the number of employees handling food, testing quality of raw ingredients and mapping food supply movements to determine where a problem has occurred.

“This policy represents a recognition of how seriously Chipotle takes food security every day and is an opportunity to definitively turn the page on past events,” Brian Niccol, president and chief executive officer, said.

The norovirus outbreak, which spread easily by food displaced people, began in Simi Valley when 234 Chipotle customers and staff became ill. An employee who vomited was sent home, but the disease was not reported internally, as requested, and food safety procedures were not implemented until two days later after several clients were reported to have become ill.

In December 2015, 141 people reported norovirus-type illness after visiting a Chipotle restaurant in Boston.

Prosecutors said the outbreak began on Dec. 3 after the regional manager ordered the manager to continue working after he said he vomited from the job. The incident was not reported to company security officials.

After taking a sick day, the apprentice returned to work and packed a meal order for the Boston College basketball team. Several players immediately became ill.

An investigation by the Food and Drug Administration found many incidents at other Chipotle restaurants where employees vomited at work, but did not go home in violation of company regulations, according to court documents. Some former employees said they felt pressured to work when they were sick.

The company apologized for nasty customers in newspaper ads in late 2015 and again in 2016. One of its executives acknowledged that people were afraid of their food.

The company then had two norovirus outbreaks in 2017 – one that sickened 135 in Sterling, Virginia, in July and another that left 28 people, including 11 employees, sick in Los Angeles December.

In July 2018, nearly 650 people were poisoned from food after eating at a Chipotle restaurant in Powell, Ohio. The outbreak has caused diarrhea and abdominal pain tied up with bacteria that proliferates when food is not kept at proper temperatures, prosecutors said.

Shares of Chipotle fell nearly 3% to close Tuesday at $ 786.69.