Chipotle is demanding a timeout for traditional advertising with the TikTok Creator partnership

The U.S. fast food restaurant Chipotle has abandoned traditional advertising and has partnered with some of TikTok’s best-known inventors to reach sports fans.

As part of the pairing, David Dobrik, Brittany Broski and Zach King will speak directly to fans throughout the game to inform them of free Sunday delivery for all orders over $ 10 with TikTok timeout.

The content is broadcast during each commercial break, with each star bringing their own style into the tune of Justin Bieber’s “Yummy”.

Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer, said: “The second screen is critical to Gen-Z’s football experience today. With TikTok Timeout we can determine the position of our target audience and optimize the entertainment value of the evening by delivering fresh content with it their favorite creators. “

The off-field campaign is aimed at a digitally savvy Generation Z audience by engaging with traditional advertisements to draw viewers’ attention.

