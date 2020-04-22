Chipotle was fined $ 25 million for food poisoning

Chipot will pay the largest fine ever for a food safety case due to the poisoning of more than 1,100 customers across the United States with a highly infected neuro virus between 2015 and 2018.

The Justice Department postponed a criminal prosecution on Tuesday after the Mexican Kebab agreed to pay a $ 25 million fine and run a food safety program.

California-based Newport Beach has been accused of marital infidelity, while selling in the inter-state trade after the outbreak of the disease in Los Angeles, the Wild Valley, Boston, Virginia and Ohio are among the pathogens that cause severe diarrhea. Vomiting and abdominal cramps, accused.

Chipotle CEO Brian Nichols told The Independent in a statement that the agreement with the Department of Justice confirms how serious the food safety company is.

“It’s an opportunity to definitely turn the page on past events,” Mr Nicole said.

Following the negative publicity of the outbreak, Mr. Nicole arrived in February 2018 to revive the chain. He moved the headquarters from Denver, Colorado to Southern California, reformed their marketing, simplified the menu, and implemented policies to restore customer confidence in chain food safety.

US Attorney Nick Hanna said the $ 25 million fine, along with millions of companies that have previously spent on improving food safety, should protect Chipotle customers and remind others to improve standards.

“Chipotel could not ensure that its employees understood and followed their food safety protocols, resulting in hundreds of patients becoming ill across the country,” Mr Hanna said.

As part of a follow-up agreement, Chipotle acknowledged that at least five incidents across the country were caused by staff not following food safety policies, “including a ban on restaurant employees who were ill or recently ill.” “It’s as if the restaurant staff has failed to keep food at the right temperature to prevent and control the growth of foodborne pathogens.”

Chipotle’s admissions included reports from store employees, many teens and adults, saying they were still under pressure to continue to feel sick because they did not want to lower their teammates or find people who did not. Be able to cover the shift.

If the company follows the transaction period, including a food safety program, for three years, the prosecutor will reject the criminal information.

