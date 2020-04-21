Chipotles Meets Over $ 25 Million for Food Poisoning Cases

Breaking News

Chipotle may need to start charging even for guac – the company pays the maximum fine TWO times in a food safety case arising from more than a thousand times food poisoning.

The Justice Department announced Tuesday that Chipotle was ordered to pay a $ 25 million fine to compensate criminals for eating disorders in restaurants.

You will recall, more than 1,100 people across the United States claimed they were sick from Chipotle restaurants between 2015 and 2018. The feds accuse Chipotle of 2 counts of violating Federal Food, Drug , and the Cosmetic Act for the sale of regular foods.

According to the DOJ, Chipotle admitted several times that resulted in the explosions. For example, in December 2015 a sick Boston employee was ordered to continue working after vomiting inside the restaurant – a clear violation of the company’s policy.

The feds said that 2 days ago, the employee returned to work and helped package a catering order for a Boston College basketball team, whose members included customers who were ill with attack.

Chipotle is also accused of failing to maintain food at appropriate temperatures to prevent and control the growth of food-borne pathogens.

In addition to the 8 figure fine, the company must also be under a food safety compliance program for 3 years.