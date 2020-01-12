Chloe Bridges and Adam DeVine are perfect at the Critics’s Choice Awards 2020! | 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards, Adam Devine, Chloe Bennet, Chloe Bridges, Critics Choice Awards

Loading...

Bridges of Chloé and Adam DeVine lay together on the blue carpet 2020 Critics’s Choice Awards Sunday January 12 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The 28-year-old actress looked so chic in a red dress while the 26-year-old Pitch Perfect actor wore a brown suit for the event.

PICTURES: Discover the latest photos from Bridges of Chloé

Adam will be on stage to present the award during the show.

Was also present Chloé Bennet, who is there to support his film Abominable, nominated for the animated feature film.

Make sure to log in tonight for the Critics’s Choice Awards, hosted by Taye Diggs, which will air on The CW at 7:00 p.m. EST. The show pays homage to the best films and television.

For information: Adam wears an Isaia tuxedo, Jimmy Choo shoes and Montblanc cufflinks. Chloé Bennet wears a Yanina Couture dress.

More than 10 photos inside the stars arriving at the event…

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB