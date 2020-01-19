Chloe Cohen has a few words to share real estate

With 2020 in progress, technology continues to be injected into every area of ​​the corporate sector, including the real estate industry.

Perhaps the most profitable return on investment [ROI] in delivering technology to your real estate business is the advantage of real-time data that allows a realtor, customer or marketing company to identify and manage both buyer profiles and property landscapes, which only helps to minimize the huge stack of paperwork that has now hit the industry.

To better understand how real estate is positioned in the digital landscape, Grit Daily spoke with Chloe Cohen, CEO of BRIQ, a digital real estate marketing agency serving New York, San Francisco and May.

Chloe Cohen, founder of BRIQ, has a few words to share about real estate.

Grit Daily: The concept of a “real estate digital marketing agency” looks a bit like a novel. For the unpublished, can you introduce us to BRIQ?

Chloe Cohen: BRIQ provides cutting-edge marketing tactics that utilize future technology software, techniques and tools.

Unlike other on-site marketing companies, we do not rely on ex-post analytics and market data to drive our campaigns. Instead, we use real-time data, live data, and create buyer profiles, so when we market, we are highly profitable, targeting the exact audience, increasing ROI and savings, saving money on digital marketing.

Recently, we started creating video and audio content for customers who want to launch their own YouTube channels with TechTalk technology or podcast audio.

GD: It seems like the transition today is live streaming and engaging with audiences on platforms like YouTube or even launching podcasts. Doesn’t this look like a bit of an already full market?

CC: Well, with full transparency, the space is not that crowded.

After launching the podcast, I made someone launch it just after me, but I don’t see it as a competition. For me, other people popping up in the field are offering real estate professionals more voices to choose from, which is a good thing, because they will all resonate with a different voice and perspective.

We can all learn from each other and create unity together – that’s my mission at BRIQ, for the Real Deal from the Chloe Podcast and as a homo sapien.

GD: If we can try to get rid of a myth or rather, conventional wisdom about real estate that is just wrong, what concept would you like to dismiss here?

CC: There is a general dystopian view of how technology will surpass real estate. For realtors who are afraid of their jobs, share their data or have privacy … not to see ROI using technological marketing tools, showrooms and much more.

The truth is that technology has allowed us to develop a deeper relationship of care between passengers and buildings. Hardware sensors have given the buildings a voice, and the software provides passengers with a platform to respond. This is just one example.

Together we can build a beautiful symbiotic world between the two, going faster and further – together.

GD: Podcasts are all the rage these days and there are so many to choose from. How do you differentiate and market yourself differently from those who try to do the same?

CC: Podcasts are all the rage because they are a different format / learning medium. What is important is that people learn differently, each voice being narrated in a style that resonates differently from person to person.

What makes the actual offers from the Chloe Podcast different from the other prop-tech and tech tech podcasts out there is that while the information provided is incredible – it’s very dry and hard to hear with our reduced attention span. .

In my podcast, the overarching theme is how technology enables us to build and develop deeper and more intimate relationships with real estate around us, which is the place that holds our lifestyle – from our smart homes, our transportation, our offices, shop and much more.

We keep the conversation light, allowing for grooming and personal stories, and in general I try to minimize business phraseology and strive to keep fun and fluid.

Our listeners are mostly investors, landlords, developers, homeowners and professionals – but anyone interested in renting is welcome to learn what’s going on around them.