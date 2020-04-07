Chloe Kardashian: “I’ll never date again”!

Say no Chloe Kardashian!

Нь Good American The founder is full of hands with his cute baby girl The real Thompson right now, but he’ll just want to jump into a dating game if he moves completely into the past Tristan Thompson Is that a dispute? No, maybe not! Maybe singleness is the lifestyle of this reality TV star!

Revenge Body’s host loves this week’s brand new music video for “Staying With the Kardashians,” during which she opened up to momager. It’s Chris Jenner It’s true that the young mother is busy with her work right now, and she doesn’t have to go out!

In the clip, the star is realistic about everything, (below)

“Even I (dating someone else) …” “I want to cling to someone.” But I’m just focusing on myself and the Truth.

As Momager Chris sat in shock at the table, Chloe-Silver added another small statement to this bold claim.

“I’ll never date again.”

When ?! He’s only 35 years old, so it’s been a long time!

Chloe is frustrated with the dating role, and despite her experience of sacrificing her baby father, Chris tries to see the full picture. Speaking to the cognitive camera after the document, KoKo’s mother took a broader view of everything and kept her hopes:

“It’s a little sad for me that Chloe hasn’t had a really difficult year and doesn’t want to date again. Because I want her to live the best life she can and hope to have another child one day. “

Are you a little sad? No games! Proved to have fallen from Tristan.Jordin Woods The scandal has been intense and endless for a long time, which suggests that Kardashian’s older sister is a little shy in the romantic world. But forever? Just like forever? This is a wonderful time! Especially if, according to Jenner, Chloe decides to have another child someday!

Watch all the exchange clips about the reality of Ch-ch and the lack of love of TV stars (and what it means to have a baby!) Here.

Interesting … Momager Kris is trying hard to get more grandchildren, isn’t she? Just said !!

What do you think about Chloe’s current romantic challenge, Pereskee readers! We want to hear from you! Listen to COLOR about everything in the comments (below)…

