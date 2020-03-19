Chloroquine has been known to be effective against coronavirus since 2005

Background

Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) is caused by a newly discovered coronavirus (SARS-CoV). There is currently no effective prophylactic or post-exposure therapy.

Results

However, chloroquine is reported to have strong antiviral effects on primate cell SARS-CoV infection. These inhibitory effects are observed when cells are treated with the drug either before or after exposure to the virus, suggesting both a prophylactic and therapeutic advantage. In addition to the known functions of chloroquine, such as increasing endosomal pH, the drug appears to interfere with terminal glycosylation of the cell receptor, the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2. This may have a negative effect on receptor-virus binding. and abrogate the infection, with higher ramifications by elevating vesicular pH, which results in inhibition of infection and the spread of CoV SARS to clinically admissible concentrations.

Conclusion

Chloroquine is effective in preventing the spread of SARS CoV in cell culture. A favorable inhibition of virus spread was observed when cells were treated with chloroquine before or after SARS CoV infection. In addition, the indirect immunofluorescence test described here represents a simple and rapid method for screening for SARS-CoV antiviral compounds.

It should come as no surprise that chloroquine is effective in both SARS and COVID-19. After all, they are both coronaviruses and COVID-19 has often been described in medical and research sources as SARS-2.

Chloroquine works by allowing the body’s cells to better absorb zinc, which is key to preventing viral RNA transcription and disrupting the frequent cytokine storm.

As at least one person has noticed, the implications are huge. If the medical establishment (including the CDC) has been aware of the efficacy of chloroquine in treating coronavirus for at least 14 years, why has it not been mass produced and made available before?

Here, you may have imagined, is the dream solution: a treatment to slow the coronavirus that can save many lives and avoid the need for this global blockade that is destroying our economies.

One possibility, as I suggested yesterday, is that there is no money for Big Pharma. Chloroquine is a generic drug. This is why Big Pharma lobbyists have worked hard to convince governments that there can be no acceptable solution until a patented vaccine is released. Even if that happens, it won’t be long after the pandemic is over, probably not until next year.

I don’t think our business, our livelihood, our health can wait so long. You?