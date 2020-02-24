cho-seung-youn-describes-the-identities-powering-his-different-names

Cho Seung Youn just lately participated in a picture shoot with Dazed Korea!

The artist is also regarded by the names WOODZ and Luizy, and he was explained to by the interviewer that people today do not always know what to connect with him.

He responded with a chuckle, “Don’t worry about it. They’re both of those me. If WOODZ is a character who quietly writes tunes in the again, Cho Seung Youn is the individual who enjoys extravagantly executing and singing on phase. They’re opposite to the issue where you speculate if they’re the same man or woman, but both all those sides are in me. I utilized to speculate, ‘What is it that I truly like?’ but now I’ve decided to settle for and take pleasure in my very own diversity.”

Cho Seung Youn also spoke about a latest challenge he took musically by creating a music with admirers.

He stated, “There’s a song I’m currently operating actually hard on that has lyrics created completely with fans’ comments. I revealed the issue and the vibe but I still left the rest up to creativity. But it has not been easy. Considering that everyone wrote their lyrics so meticulously, it was so tough to only pick out a confined range of them. There have been so many excellent feedback that there ended up quite a few I wasn’t in a position to incorporate. Due to the fact I meticulously read just about every one a single, I hope every person understands that the comments that did not make it to the lyrics are nonetheless in my coronary heart.”

Check out out Cho Seung Youn’s comprehensive job interview and photoshoot in the March situation of Dazed Korea!

