[cho-seung-youn-shares-pictures-from-journey-with-seventeen’s-vernon-to-the-sea]

It seems to be like Cho Seung Youn and SEVENTEEN’s Vernon had a good time at the beach together!

On February 17, Cho Seung Youn shared a established of photos from a trip with Vernon, producing only the title of the coastal town “Gangneung” in the caption. Gangneung is found in the province of Gangwon, on the east coastline of South Korea. The article includes shots of the pair and the issues they noticed at a cafe, as well as a humorous video of Vernon obtaining surprised by the fierce waves on the seashore.

Cho Seung Youn and Vernon are well recognized as great pals, and they’re both of those members of the songs-building crew of buddies identified as MOLA.