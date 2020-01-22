Cho Seung Youn talks about future plans + Stay in touch with Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon, and more

On January 22, Cho Seung Youn chatted with her fans via a Live V entitled “Hello, it’s Cho Woodz”.

Its broadcast started at 6 p.m. KST and fans have pointed out that former X1 ex-members Lee Gyul Han and Nam Do Hyon are scheduled to start their own V Live show at 7 p.m. KST. “It’s true,” said Cho Seung Youn. “Somehow I ended up doing it at 6 am, then right after Han Gyul and Do Hyon were turned on.”

Cho Seung Youn spoke about his meeting with Lee Han Gyul recently. “I met Han Gyul and we drank coffee and talked,” he said. “Did Hyon have to sleep then.” I called him later. I will see him soon. “When asked to share a story about Nam Do Hyon, Cho Seung Youn said,” Do Hyon told me “I miss you” so I said, “I miss you too.”

Regarding the promise of reaching 100 million hearts, Cho Seung Youn said cautiously, “I’m making some preparations, but I’m just going to tell you what I know so far.” He added that he will first share his song guide via YouTube.

After that, he made an announcement. “I plan to open an official fan cafe soon,” he said. “There will also be a small event. It will be a fun thing that you and I can do together. Please wait for him impatiently and show him a lot of love. “

Regarding a possible fan meeting in the future, Cho Seung Youn said, “Please wait a little longer.”

When fans asked him for hints about his event, Cho Seung Youn shared, “I’m working on a song, and I thought it would be great if I could work on it with you.” So when I open the fan cafe soon, I will accept the lyrics submissions, and then I will record myself by singing the lyrics you wrote. “

He joked about what they could do to share the writing credits before suggesting, “I think if you could give up the copyright to the lyrics and write your name or nickname when you post your comment, then I will write your name in the “Thanks to” section. “

Cho Seung Youn shared that the name of the song is “Rotating Lantern”, a term often used when people see memories erupt before their eyes. He asked the fans to share all their thoughts on the term of the lyrics.

When asked why he chose this title, he replied, “I wanted to do this kind of song at some point. I got a good song and I’m working on it now. “He explained,” I think it is necessary to have this time to look back, so I gave it that title. “

Cho Seung Youn concluded by saying, “Thank you for watching.” He commented, “I am pleased to see you again for the first time in a while, and I will continue to communicate with you, so I hope we we will all see many others. He also added, “I hope you enjoy Han Gyul and Do Hyon’s V Live which will be happening soon. “

