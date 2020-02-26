chocolate-in-a-burger?-this-is-how-it-tastes…

Do terrific points usually style fantastic with each other?

Myke’s Café in Pacoima places that ideaTo the test with their SnickerBurger.

“It can be kind of outrageous, my brother truly explained, hey you bought to attempt this hamburger, I produced it with Snickers within of it,” Owner Rafael Andrade describes.

Chocolate in a burger? “I am a large chocolate admirer so I was kind of weary about it, and when you chunk into it, it is an explosion of nicely well balanced flavors”, local instructor Claudio Estrade explains.

Buyers contemplate Myke’s Cafe to be a hidden gem in Pacoima found at 13171 Van Nuys Blvd, Pacoima, CA 91331.

“There was absolutely nothing like this, right here, and not only that, I desired to introduce some thing from what iHop of Denny’s was performing”, Andrade describes.

Myke’s Cafe presents Menudo on the weekend and pancackes. But the genuine standout of the menu is the SnickerBurger.

The taste mix of green apple, bacon, chedar cheese, and honey habanero aioli compliment the SnickerBurger flawlessly!

“So just give it a attempt, the worst detail you can say is that you failed to like it, but it really is a excellent equilibrium of flavors all in one particular bite,” Estrade describes. Stop by Myke’s Cafe for additional info.