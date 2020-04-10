Swiss chocolate makers are offering unprecedented price cuts to stop weak demand during critical times in Easter, as shoppers scoop toilet paper and canned soups rather than aluminum foil bunny.

Lindt & Spruengli AG offers a 30% online price reduction for the entire Easter assortment. Another luxury chocolate chain, Lederach, has abandoned the practice of avoiding this year’s discounts. European and North American retailers also offer 50% promotion.

With lockdowns aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus around the world and keeping many people off work, consumers are focusing on essential foods and beverages and becoming frail. Lint, the world’s largest producer of premium chocolate, delivered Easter products to retailers before the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic. Today, their stores are closed and travel is banned, so chocolate remains on duty-free shelves.

According to Jean-Philippe Bertschy of Bank Vontobel AG, Easter accounts for 15% of total lint sales. The company says sales, especially for US brand Russell Stover, are down 14% in the first half.

Although online sales have increased in both Lindt and Laederach, chocolate purchases are often impulsive purchases, so it doesn’t seem worth the lost store sales.

