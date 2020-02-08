Choi Ji Woo makes a cameo appearance in “Crash Landing On You” + recreates the iconic scene “Stairway To Heaven”

Choi Ji Woo made a memorable appearance in “Crash Landing on You”!

In the February 8 episode of the series, Kim Joo Muk (played by Yoo Soo Bin) finally met the Korean dramatic goddess of her dreams.

In “Crash Landing on You”, Kim Joo Muk is a North Korean soldier who is a big fan of South Korean dramas. After watching his popular 2003 drama “Stairway to Heaven”, he is a fan of actress Choi Ji Woo in particular.

In the final episode of the drama, Yoon Se Ri (played by Son Ye Jin) asked Kim Joo Muk to go out for a run, adding that he should dress to look pretty. When he arrived at the place given to him by Yoon Se Ri, he saw Choi Ji Woo sitting by the window. He rubbed his eyes in disbelief before crying at the sight of his favorite actress sitting before him.

After Kim Joo Muk sat across from her, Choi Ji Woo said, “Se Ri doesn’t usually ask for favors like this, but she begged me, saying that she would only ask for a favor ‘only once. She said she has a few younger friends she loves the most in the world and that you are one of them. “

She continued, “I heard that you came from far away to see me. Thank you so much. “Hearing this, Kim Joo Muk replied in tears,” No problem. “

When asked if there was anything he wanted to say to her, Kim Joo Muk brought up a famous line from “Stairway to Heaven”. He started: “You said that people who love each other end up meeting, right? No matter how far you go … “and Choi Ji Woo quoted,” Love returns at the end. Kim Joo Muk nodded fervently in tears to his eyes. “Yes, that’s right,” he said. “Love returns.”

By reconstructing the emblematic scene of the star of “Stairway to Heaven” Kwon Sang Woo from the MBC drama “Sad Love Story” of 2005, Kim Joo Muk then lowered his hat before his eyes to hide his tears before enjoying his date you with her favorite actress.

Choi Ji Woo married in March 2018 to a non-celebrity working in the IT industry and is currently pregnant with her first child. She is due to give birth in May.

