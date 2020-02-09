Choi Ji Woo shares his thoughts on his “Crash Landing on You” cameo

TvN’s “Crash Landing on You” shared new behind-the-scenes photos of Choi Ji Woo filming his appearance in cameo!

The actress played in a brief but memorable cameo on the February 8 episode of the popular drama, in which the character Kim Joo Muk (played by Yoo Soo Bin) is a big fan of hers. During the episode, Yoon Se Ri (played by Son Ye Jin) surprised Kim Joo Muk with the opportunity to meet his favorite actress in real life, and longtime fan of Choi Ji Woo tore himself apart. reciting an iconic line from his 2003 drama “Stairway to Heaven.”

In the recently released photos of “Crash Landing on You”, Choi Ji Woo wears a cheerful expression as she prepares for her first small screen appearance since her pregnancy announcement last December. According to those present during the filming, the actress and Yoo Soo Bin could not stop laughing while rehearsing their scene together, making everyone on the set crack.

Sharing that she was a fan of “Crash Landing on You,” said Choi Ji Woo, “I really like watching the drama.”

When the actors and the team expressed their gratitude to the actress for accepting the cameo, she humbly replied: “I am the one who is even more grateful to have been invited to appear in such a great drama.”

Watch Choi Ji Woo’s iconic drama “Stairway to Heaven” with the English subtitles below!

