Choi Ji Woo will make a cameo appearance in “Crash Landing on You”

Choi Ji Woo will make a special appearance in tvN’s “Crash Landing on You”!

On January 19, a source from “Crash Landing on You” confirmed: “With his special appearance, Choi Ji Woo will begin filming (soon). Please stay tuned to see what role Choi Ji Woo will play. “

“Crash Landing on You” tells the story of a rich South Korean woman named Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin), who is forced to make an emergency landing in North Korea during a trip to paragliding. There she meets Ri Jung Hyuk (Hyun Bin), an elite North Korean officer in the military.

In the drama, Yoo Soo Bin plays Kim Joo Muk, a loyal junior soldier of Ri Jung Hyuk. As a hallyu drama lover, Kim Joo Muk constantly mentions that he is a Choi Ji Woo fan for his role in “Stairway to Heaven”.

Choi Ji Woo debuted in 1994 and appeared in many successful dramas, including “Winter Sonata”, “The Suspicious Housemaid”, “Temptation”, “Twenty Again”, “Woman With a Suitcase”, and more .

In March 2018, the actress organized a discreet marriage with her non-famous husband, and on December 23, YG Entertainment confirmed that she was currently pregnant with her first child.

Source (1)

Photo credit top left: Xportsnews

How do you feel in this article?