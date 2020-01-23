Choi Jin Hyuk prepares to take revenge in the first teaser of the next OCN drama “Rugal”

The next OCN drama, “Rugal”, has released its first suspenseful teaser!

Based on the eponymous webtoon, “Rugal” is a science fiction action thriller starring Choi Jin Hyuk as Kang Ki Bum, an elite detective who is trying to bring down a named national criminal organization Argos. In the process, he ends up being targeted by the powerful criminals behind Argos, and not only does he lose his beloved wife and two eyes, but he is also charged with murder.

After joining an organization called Rugal, which has assembled a team of “human weapons” with special powers created by biotechnology, Kang Ki Bum receives a set of artificial eyes and embarks on a quest to eliminate Argos once and for all .

The first teaser of the recently released drama sets the stage for the conflict between protagonist Kang Ki Bum and Hwang Deuk Goo, the bad villain behind Argos (played by Park Sung Woong). As Hwang Deuk Goo takes off a red mask and stares intently at the camera, Kang Ki Bum removes a bandage over his own eyes, revealing his new series of artificial eyes with special powers.

Meanwhile, Kang Ki Bum said in a voiceover, “The moment he took everything from me … I was born again. Rugal. “

“Rugal” will be presented on March 16 at 10:50 p.m. KST. Check out the new teaser for the drama below!

