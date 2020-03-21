Choi Jin Hyuk + “Rugal” Cast Get Playful In New Driving-The-Scenes Pictures

OCN’s future drama “Rugal” has shared a new guiding-the-scenes glimpse of its cast on established!

Based on the webtoon of the similar name, “Rugal” is a sci-fi motion thriller starring Choi Jin Hyuk as Kang Ki Bum, an elite detective who attempts to carry down a nationwide terrorist corporation named Argos. In the system, he finishes up being specific by the effective criminals powering Argos—led by the evil villain Hwang Deuk Goo (performed by Park Sung Woong)—and not only does he get rid of his beloved wife and both of his eyes, but he is also framed for murder.

Immediately after becoming a member of an business named Rugal, which has gathered a staff of “human weapons” with exclusive powers designed by way of biotechnology, Kang Ki Bum gets a established of artificial eyes and sets out on a quest to wipe out Argos when and for all.

In accordance to the drama’s generation crew, the fierce and charismatic forged go from lethal to friendly and playful the instant that the cameras end rolling. The producers of “Rugal” remarked, “The atmosphere on set is usually cheerful, harmonious, and loving.”

Praising the actors for their solid chemistry and teamwork, they went on, “The strength of the ‘Rugal’ forged, who are ready to beautifully pull off their strong characters, can be found in the fact that they generally love filming. From the really first episode, you are going to be able to feeling their deep chemistry and flawless teamwork.”

Look at out the new powering-the-scenes photographs of the forged concerning requires beneath!

“Rugal” will premiere on March 28 at 10:50 p.m. KST. In the meantime, you can check out the most current teaser for the drama in this article!

