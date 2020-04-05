Choi Jong Hoon and Prosecutor Apply to Sender for Attempting to Illegal and Dispose of Illegal Snippets

Choi Jong Hoon appealed the sentence for trying to bribe and distribute unauthorized images.

Police previously ordered Choi Jong Hoon to offer 2 million won (about $ 1,780) to the officer at the time to cover up his drunk driving incident in 2016. He was also accused of showing unauthorized footage. In the first trial, Choi Jong Hoon admitted all charges of filming and illegal distribution, but claimed he had no intention of bribing. Considering that he admitted most of the crimes and imagined, had not received a final verdict on the same crime, and claimed that his bribe was set, he was sentenced to one year in prison suspended for up to two years of probation with 80 hours in a sexual violence rehabilitation program.

On April 2, Choi Jong Hoon appealed the decision of the first round. Prosecutors also filed an appeal on March 31, leading the case to a second trial.

Last year, Choi Jong Hoon was sentenced, alongside Jung Joon Young, to five years in prison after being convicted of rape. He has filed a motion for sentence.

Resources (1)

Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews

How does this article feel?