Choi Kang Hee And Lee Sang Yeob Riding Doesn’t Worry About “Good Stuff”

The drama on Monday follows SBS’s “Good Casting” releasing Lee Sang Yeob and Choi Kang Hee’s new cast!

“Good Casting” is an action comedy about a group of women who have been denied a job at an intelligence desk at the National Intelligence Service (NIS) for a day, promoted to field agents and sent undercover missions.

Choi Kang Hee plays Baek Chan Mi, a legendary black ops agent who is suffering because of his good personality, while Lee Sang Yeob plays Yoon Seok Ho, CEO of Ilkwang Hitech. Although he has wealth, looks, and academic prestige, he cannot be swept away from his first love.

The newly released plant features the still-missing Baek Chan Mi and Yoon Seok Ho, which happened about 10 years ago. The feast, the two men sat on the back side of the bus when the sun warm sun and rain of the window. Using a fabulous closet, college student Baek Chan Mi has slept comfortably sitting on Yoon Seok Ho’s shoulder. Right next to her, Yoon Seok Ho was holding a red backpack with a flaming expression as he looked into Baek Chan Mi’s face and slowly threw his hair away.

However, in the quiet below, both fell to the bus floor in an awkward position. Yoon Seok Ho grabs Baek Chan Mi from above, and the two are shocked. Curious audiences discover how to make things happen, turning romance stories into action comedies.

The unique bus scene was played last year in the Songdo neighborhood of Incheon. Choi Kang Hee and Lee Sang Yeob laughed as they saw each other as students and students preparing to take exams, respectively, in contrast to current assignments and agents and CEOs. Instead, he quickly worked his way up to discussing and practicing the same, skillfully portraying comedy scenes and receiving praise from staff.

The production team showed that the plane couldn’t stop laughing at the shocking chemistry of Choi Kang Hee and Lee Sang Yeob. He added that the actor would tell a heartwarming story with a laugh and a laugh for the audience through the upcoming drama.

The “Good Casting” premise is on April 27 at 9:40 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki in English subtitles.

Take a look at the teaser for the drama below!

