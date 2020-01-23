Choi Woo Shik allegedly starred in new A24 film by Hollywood producer + EGOT winner Scott Rudin

Choi Woo Shik could star in a new movie produced by independent Hollywood studio A24!

On January 22, local time, Collider reported that Choi Woo Shik would star in A24’s upcoming Korean love film “Past Lives”. The film, which would be directed by writer-director Celine Song, would be “an original love story” about childhood lovers who meet in Korea and live parallel lives until they meet and see what could have been years later. “

According to Collider, the film will be produced by Oscar-winning producer Scott Rudin – who was the first producer to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award – and Eli Bush, who previously worked together on the 2017 film. ” Lady Bird. “

A24 “declined to comment” on the status of the film, but production is expected to start this spring.

Are you excited to potentially see the star of Choi Woo Shik in this new movie? Stay tuned for updates!

