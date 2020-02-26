choi-woo-shik-thanks-“parasite”-co-star-park-so-dam-for-the-guidance-on-the-set-of-new-film

When you commit an awards year with each other celebrating the achievements of your film, understandably bonds grow rather close! Choi Woo Shik recently took to his Instagram account to thank “Parasite” co-star Park So Dam for her assistance on the set of his most the latest challenge.

On February 26, Choi Woo Shik wrote, “So Dam, I am touched. It was incredibly sort of you, you’re incredibly sweet for performing this. Thank you.” Along with the caption, he shared a image of a foodstuff truck on set for his new film “The Policeman’s Lineage.”

Park So Dam replied, “Do your best, more mature brother,” using the official time period for “older brother” to refer to their roles as brother and sister in “Parasite.”

Top Image Credit score: Xportnews