Choice in education can have consequences for the 2020 vote

Sometimes the timing of events is so favorable that it is difficult to attribute it to chance.

The week of January 26 is the National School Choice week.

First observed in 2011, for the 10th time, there will be events across the country aimed at raising awareness about the choice of parents in K-12 education and the options available for parents and children .

A few days before the National School Choice week, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the case of Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue, which deals with the constitutionality of the so-called Blaine amendments, perhaps the biggest obstacle to school choice that makes the nation faced.

Named after Rep. James G. Blaine, who tried but did not fail to enforce a federal ban on the funding of religious schools, 37 states then adopted the provision in their state laws.

In the case of Espinoza, the state of Montana adopted a law that allows tax-dollar-for-dollar tax credits for funds that have contributed to scholarship programs that parents could use to pay for education at private schools. Because some of these funds would be used for religious schools, the constitutionality of the program was challenged and the state broke the entire program.

The hope of many, including me, is that the court will find the rationale behind the Blaine amendments unconstitutional. It will be a victory for both religious freedom and educational freedom.

It is perverse that the first amendment, which is intended to guarantee freedom of religion, has become an instrument of discrimination against religion.

If public funds are available for education of any kind and some parents who use funds for a religious school, this is a private choice, not a government mandate. How can this be interpreted in any way as a government that establishes religion? It certainly interferes with the ‘free exercise’ of religion, which protects the first amendment.

Freedom of education is a matter that deeply separates Republicans and Democrats. And it is a matter where blacks are better attuned to Republicans.

In a May 2019 poll by Education Next, 70% of black Democrats gave support for targeted vouchers, 60% for universal vouchers and 55% for charter schools.

It is logical. Black parents understand the importance of education. Yet their children are stuck in the worst public schools in the country.

Black parents understand the simple logic of educational freedom and the benefits of parents who have the option of choosing where to send their children to school.

Democratic presidential candidates across the board want to slam the door for charter schools and choice of education. They all see one answer to K-12 education: more federal dollars for public school monopolies. Democrats have an eye for teachers’ political contributions, not what children, especially black children, need.

The electoral model that Republicans must follow for 2020 is that of the governor race in Florida in 2018. Ron DeSantis defeated his black opponent, liberal Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum, with a margin of 0.4%. DeSantis received 14% of the black votes and 18% of the black female votes. According to most analyzes, the explanation for this unusually high black support is that DeSantis favors education freedom and choice of parents.

Education could and should be a determining issue in 2020 and make a crucial difference in moving black voices to the Republican column.

Star Parker is president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education