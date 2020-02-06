Choice of creative director: Torin Geller of One Thousand Birds in the animated voices of Amazon Music

With Creative Director’s Choice, Creative Directors can highlight the best work and put the spotlight on campaigns that make a difference.

This week, Torin Geller, leading sound and interactive designer at A thousand birds, explains why sound and language are important in marketing as it is the ongoing “A Voice is All You Need” campaign from Amazon Music.

Sound is often overlooked in the media industry. After all, film and online content are primarily visual. This is especially true when more and more people are using media on their smartphones for which high-quality audio playback is missing. In addition, there is no regulation of audio levels on the Internet, which causes many online ads to sound too loud and uncomfortable.

All the more refreshing is the Amazon Music campaign “One voice is everything you need” from Wieden + Kennedy. The ads highlight the raw talent of the featured musicians, using only the vocals of well-known songs such as Somebody To Love by Queen or I Wanna Dance With Somebody by Whitney Houston. Using music icons is one thing, but just using the vocal track gives viewers a new perspective on a classic song and shows how talented these singers are. It is an advertisement that you undoubtedly want to hear and even sing along with (I know I did).

In connection with the bright, trippy mouth animations and the appealing, subtle sound design, the piece further emphasizes the voice without distracting it and at the same time builds up the momentum of the Alexa bond. A voice is really all you need to make beautiful music Sing like Freddy Mercury or ask Alexa to play a song using voice control. Finally, the spot ends with the full song, which is both satisfactory and a pleasure to hear more. It is a wonderfully simple advertisement that convinces in an elegant way and at the same time sounds and looks something that is beautiful.

Torin Geller is lead sound and interactive designer at the sound and creative studio One Thousand Birds and lives in Brooklyn.

