Choo-Six: Many interesting players missed the second day of publication

The back is targeted.

As four turnovers stopped the boards in the first NFL Draft, Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts was the only QB removed in two-three rounds on Friday.

That means on Saturday when four to seven rounds end, there will be at least one pedestrian crossing. There are more interesting things, if you look at the Power Five schools

___

Two Days

Washington’s Jacob Eason and Jake Fromm of Washington have joined the roll with this year’s senior year remaining. The two will enter the final day of publication waiting for the nomination to be made. Eason is a fifth-generation champion with a large arm. Sitem is a former four-star recruit who went on Eason’s career in Georgia after being injured. Both have an inconsistent season in this 2019 season and are considered a third-round pick. But quarterbacks often want to make money but it is a little surprising to see them come.

Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty

Gandy-Golden set up the final two-night show with Liberty, a newcomer on FBS. He caught 150 passes for 2,433 yards and 20 touchdowns. At 6-foot-4, 220-pounds, Gandy-Golden can walk as a gymnast – just once in his younger years.

Curtis Weaver, Edge Rusher, Boise State

The Mountain West Defender of the Year was fourth in his sack at 13.5. At 6-2 at 265 pounds he is not the most athletic footballer in the world, but he is a fast-paced athlete who can work to be an effective NFL player.

Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech

Robertson is back, running unbeaten at 5-8, 187 pounds. But he was athletic. Robertson has 14 tackles in the last three seasons with 48 defensive rebounds. Should be valid on the lens.

Kenny Robinson, S, XFL

Robinson played music in West Virginia but his college career came to an end in the summer of 2019 due to academic issues. Instead of trying to transfer, Robinson signed with St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL. One football game, 6-1, 205 pounds player showed up in half a season, improving his product line

Ben Bartch, OT, Saint John’s (Minn.)

Former Division II player and Lenoir-Rhyne safety Kyle Dugger is already available, who went into the second half to go to the New England Patriots. Bart-5 6-5, 305 may be second. He started his career as a tight end before running a game and pitching his game.