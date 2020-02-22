[choose-briefly-blocks-costa-mesa-facility-from-prepared-use-as-coronavirus-quarantine-site]

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) — A federal choose on Friday granted a short-term restraining order from the use of a Costa Mesa facility as a probable quarantine web-site for coronavirus individuals.

The city submitted court docket papers trying to find the emergency restraining get following mastering that the Fairview Developmental Center was getting deemed by federal officers as a possible quarantine facility.

The courtroom papers state that the federal government experienced prepared to transfer as quite a few as 50 coronavirus people from Travis Air Force Foundation, where they have been underneath quarantine.

In accordance to the court papers, federal authorities informed the town on Thursday that the clients would be transferred as early as Sunday, Feb. 23. The restraining purchase prohibits the transfer just before a hearing on Monday at 2 p.m.

“Our best precedence is the protection and protection of this community and these who dwell in this region,” Mayor Katrina Foley claimed in a assertion. “We have acquired no information and facts about how the facility will be organized, what safeguards will be taken to secure those in the facility as properly as individuals who live close by, and other setting up steps.”

The website, which is owned by the point out of California, is situated near various household neighborhoods.

It experienced earlier been applied to treat patients with mental well being difficulties, in accordance to the city’s court filings, which explain the creating as “an inappropriate site for a quarantine, as there is no way to restrict accessibility to or from the facility.”

In the meantime, the Facilities for Disease Management is planning for the virus to become a pandemic. Health officials say there are 35 confirmed conditions of the virus in the United States, like at the very least 18 Individuals who returned dwelling from a quarantined cruise ship earlier this week.