[choosing:-nyc-centered-newswriter-at-tpm]

Contacting all political news junkies. Talking Factors Memo is selecting an bold, New York-based mostly newswriter to cover the epic political stories of our time.

Entire posting after the jump.

Newswriters at TPM are at the forefront of our breaking news team, monitoring information outlets, social media and Television set for the most recent developments on the stories we’re following intently, and for any tales our audience could be intrigued in.

Newswriters search for to advance tales of the working day, heading past aggregation to find out and share new data with our audience. They are speedy to decide up the cell phone to confirm a report or look for out a new nugget of info that pushes the tale forward.

The stories this group addresses are newsworthy, zany, provocative — and if possible a mix of all three. They seize on alternatives to synthesize the day’s information by incorporating context and incorporating associated coverage. It is a speedy-paced and enjoyable gig with a lot of area to expand.

Newswriters will assistance operate TPM’s social media accounts, edit the entrance webpage, and aid with other tasks these as newsletters, podcasts, particular features, and member products and solutions.

Candidates should be deeply conversant with American politics — we are hunting for political junkies. Working experience masking politics is strongly most popular. Candidates have to be prepared to function at the fast-paced rate of metabolism of a new media news organization. A authentic familiarity with TPM, and reliable information judgment are each a should.

Competitive wage, wellness insurance coverage protection, 401(k), a few weeks paid out trip for each year. Women and minorities are encouraged to utilize. E-mail resume and address letter to work at talkingpointsmemo dot com.

This is a Writers Guild of The usa East placement.