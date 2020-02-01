Chorong d’Apink thanks Solar de MAMAMOO for sending a sweet gift to the concert

MAMAMOO’s Solar has shown its support for the Apink concert!

On February 1, Chorong went to Instagram Stories to post a photo of several fruit baskets decorated with congratulatory ribbons. As support, Solar sent each Apink member their own basket with a personalized message. She also signed each message with her real name, writing “Yongsun, Chorong’s friend”.

Chorong added the caption: “I’m touched … Thank you, Solar from MAMAMOO.”

After closing the first night of their solo concert “Welcome to PINK WORLD” at the Olympic Hall in Seoul, Apink will hold its second concert on February 2 at 5 p.m. KST. According to Play M Entertainment, tickets for the two-day show sold out five minutes after release, making the “PINK WORLD concert” the sixth consecutive sold-out concert by Apink.

Watch Chorong in his web drama “Special Laws of Romance” now!

Watch now

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?