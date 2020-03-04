[chow:-point-out-authorized-advisor-will-appear-into-bersatu-duo’s-positions-in-penang-pakatan-administration]

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks for the duration of the press conference in George City March 4, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE City, March four — Penang Main Minister Chow Kon Yeow claimed state authorized advisor has been engaged to glance at the authorized provisions underneath the point out constitution with regards to the two Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) assemblymen in the point out.

The Penang main minister stated the condition legal advisor is liaising with the Legal professional General Chambers with regards to the constitutional provisions less than the condition constitution.

“We will await the information of the legal advisor and the AG Chambers with regard to this,” he said when requested about the standing of the two Bersatu assemblymen in the state administration.

He said for now, the point out will not just take motion with regards to the position of Bertam assemblyman Khaliq Mehtab Mohd Ishaq and Teluk Bahang assemblyman Zolkifly Md Lazim as Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen.

He extra that the standing of Bersatu, at the countrywide level, is nonetheless unsure at this second.

“It looks there are much more than one particular factions in Bersatu, there are a lot of issues to settle down prior to any decision can be manufactured,” he mentioned.

Final 7 days, both of those Khaliq and Zolkifly experienced satisfied with Chow to voice their ongoing support for the Pakatan state administration.

Chow had also stated the circumstance in the state administration remained as status quo.