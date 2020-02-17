[chp-believed-greyhound-capturing-suspect-might-have-been-less-than-affect-of-medicines:-report]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Blood and urine samples were being attained for testing from the male who authorities say shot and killed one particular individual and injured 5 many others on a Greyhound bus last week, in accordance to a new courtroom filing.

The California Freeway Patrol mentioned the samples were being seized due to the unusual habits of suspect Anthony Devonte Williams.

“Based on Williams’ erratic behavior and his willingness to shoot randomly within a bus, I think that Williams was probably underneath the affect of a managed material at the time of the capturing,” an officer wrote in the document.

Williams, 33, has pleaded not responsible to 1st-degree murder and five counts of tried murder in the Feb. 3 shooting that occurred as the bus traveled north on Interstate five, south of Fort Tejon Road.

The document suggests a different passenger, Salvador Martinez, disarmed Williams. The gun was given to bus driver Albert Walker, the filing suggests, who compelled Williams out of the bus and onto the shoulder of I-five.

Walker then drove to a Valero fuel station at the upcoming exit and asked for clinical help and regulation enforcement, according to the doc.

CHP officers arrested Williams with no incident in the spot in which the bus left him.

The taking pictures killed Lurbis Elena Vence, 51, of Molino, Colombia.

Williams is following owing in courtroom April 28.