CHP Caltrans and ‘Operation Snowflake’ protect drivers in the event of heavy snowfall

LOS ANGELES, California, (KGET) – Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol work together to protect drivers when heavy snow blocks the I-5 on the Grapevine in “Operation Snowflake”.

This winter season, Caltrans has added a new tool, a middle door on the I-5 at Castaic in Los Angeles County for drivers to turn north to south.

The new gate was used this holiday season for Thanksgiving and Christmas due to the heavy snow and delays on I-5 at the top of Tejon. Caltrans says the new tool has been very effective in reducing traffic in local communities.

“Operation Snowflake” is essential to fighting winter storms along I-5, as Caltrans and CHP work tirelessly to keep the roads open. When forecasters forecast heavy snowfall at 4,500 feet or less, the two teams send an alert system that calls for maintenance teams. During the process, CHP officials determine if road closures are necessary for safety.

If the roads are closed, Caltrans will block northbound lanes on I-5 at Lake Hughes Road in Castaic and southbound lanes at Grapevine Road in County Kern. According to Caltrans, it is a vital stretch of highway connecting southern California to the central valley with average daily traffic of 83,000 vehicles.