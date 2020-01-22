CHP data shows nearly two-thirds of fatal accidents in SoCal are due to factors related to road rage

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Road rage has turned into a tragedy this week in southern California. Four deaths are attributable to two separate incidents.

One was in Hollywood, where a woman was thrown from a car and then run over by a friend. Another occurred the day before in Temescal Valley, Riverside County, where three teenagers died when their car hit a tree.

These two cases have something in common: road rage.

“About eight million Americans are involved in road rage each year,” said Doug Shupe of the Automobile Club of Southern California.

“He is someone who uses a vehicle to push another vehicle, hit another vehicle or get out of his vehicle to meet another driver on the side of the highway,” he said.

A 2016 AAA survey found that almost 80% of drivers expressed significant anger, aggression or road rage while driving.

And it’s all too common in southern California.

Eyewitness News delved into the 2018 California Highway Patrol statistics and found that nearly two-thirds of fatal accidents in southern California were caused by factors associated with road rage. These factors include speed, dangerous lane change, following too closely and not respecting traffic lights or rights of way.

“Those who were most likely to engage in road rage as well as aggressive driving are young men aged 19 to 39,” said Shupe.

The location can also increase the tension behind the wheel.

A new study by WalletHub financial planning website shows that California is the fourth worst state to enter by car, ranking 42nd for traffic congestion and 48th for road quality.

According to AAA, the key to avoiding road rage is to keep your cool. Suppose the other driver had a bad day and what happened was not personal. Also, don’t egg on other pilots.

“Do nothing to make them suddenly brake or turn their steering wheel, do not engage with another driver,” said Shupe. “If you see someone who is really angry with something you have done, or maybe you are angry with him, avoid looking him in the eye.”

