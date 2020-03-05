[chp-difficulties-silver-notify-for-lacking-eighty-four-calendar-year-old-ventura-county-person]

Posted: Mar four, 2020 / 10: 45 PM PST / Up to date: Mar 4, 2020 / 10: 46 PM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP together with Ventura, Kern, Los Angeles and Santa Barbara County authorities are inquiring for aid to obtain a missing 84-yr-aged guy who was last found on March one.

Officers and deputies are seeking for Cesar Mendoza from Ventura County.

Mendoza was previous witnessed on Sunday in Ojai at about eight: 30 p.m., according to CHP.

He is described as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 185 lbs ., with gray hair and brown eyes.

Mendoza was very last viewed carrying a navy blue baseball cap, grey hooded jacket, white T-shirt, gray sweatpants and beige sandals. He is believed to be driving a white 2011 Toyota Corolla with California license plate #6UOG932.

Officials mentioned Mendoza could come to be disoriented.

If you have viewed Mendoza or his motor vehicle, you are questioned to phone 911.