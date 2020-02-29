[chp-investigating-collision-involving-motorcyclist-on-rosedale-freeway]

Posted: Feb 29, 2020 / 12: 11 AM PST / Up to date: Feb 29, 2020 / 12: 11 AM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a achievable hit-and-operate collision involving a motorcyclist Friday evening in Northwest Bakersfield.

CHP’s Website traffic Incident Data Web site claims the collision was described just before 11 p.m. at the intersection of Mohawk Avenue and Rosedale Highway.

It’s unclear what brought on the collision but the motorcyclist was documented to be thrown off the bike. The motorcyclist’s affliction was not instantly recognized.

CHP claims officers located an abandoned car with entrance conclude destruction nearby.