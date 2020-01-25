CHP is looking for drivers who fled a fatal accident in Tulare County

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating after one person was killed and two others were seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident in Tulare County Thursday morning.

Investigators identified the man killed in the accident as Antonio Mejia Lopez, 32.

The accident was reported at around 7:00 a.m. on avenue 56 west of route 176.

CHP said three separate vehicles, a Honda Odyssey, a Chevrolet Silverado and a Honda Civic, were traveling east on 56 Avenue, while a Mini Cooper was traveling west on the roadway.

Officials say the cause of the initial accident is still unclear, but believe the Mini Cooper and Chevrolet drivers collided head-on.

The male driver inside the Mini Cooper died at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet, identified as Javier Cortez, 45, and Jaime Hernandez, 30, suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the Kaweah Delta Medical Center.

CHP said the drivers of the other two cars fled the scene after the accident and that the Honda Odyssey was stolen.

Investigators are now looking for the two drivers to determine why they left the accident scene in the first place.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two drivers is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol at 559-784-7444.

Editor’s note: The video above is from an earlier broadcast.

