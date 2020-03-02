[chp-officer-finds-75-pounds-of-pistol-ammunition-on-grass-along-i-5-in-buttonwillow]

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — A California Freeway Patrol officer identified 75 pounds of pistol ammunition dumped in the grass together Interstate five yesterday.

The department claimed the are living ammunition, which was for different calibers of pistols, was located on an on-ramp on the I-five by an officer who was checking visitors in the space. A additional unique place has not been disclosed for safety good reasons.

The CHP explained there were no indications of why it was there or how it bought there, whilst it appears the ammunition was dumped in the location.

“You just never ever know what you may possibly stage in on the freeway shoulders. View your stage and be safe and sound out there,” the department claimed in a article on its Fb website page.