CHP officers join drunk driving victim to educate DUI during Super Bowl weekend

In the middle of the Super Bowl weekend, law enforcement officials warn people not to drive while driving and a drinking and driving victim helps spread the word.

Police will be on the road in full force, looking for impaired drivers like the one who hit Annette Barrera eight years ago in Lynwood.

“I crossed the road, I was at the front of the group and I was hit by a drunk driver. He was driving at 45 miles an hour,” she said.

Barrera was almost killed and spent 71 days in a coma, suffering from a serious brain and spinal cord injury that resulted in partial paralysis on one side of his body.

“This is my life now. I mean, I can’t get away from this information. Impaired driving, the impact of it, will have an eternal impact on my life.”

That’s why she partnered with the California Highway Patrol and several other organizations, raising awareness about driving sober on Super Bowl Sunday.

However, the Auto Club of Southern California notes that alcohol is not the only substance of concern.

“Now we put a lot of emphasis on not driving while it is high, and it is a road safety issue for the whole country,” said spokesman Doug Shupe, noting the 11 states that have legalized recreational marijuana, including California.

In the past five Sundays of the Super Bowl, CHP reports that more than 1,100 people across the state have been arrested for DUI. Sixty-seven people were killed or seriously injured in collisions.

Along with the officers, Barrera is doing all it can to help reduce these numbers this year.

“I wish I hadn’t been hit by a car, but I’m living a stronger life today.”

