SELMA, Ala. (AP) — An emboldened Joe Biden tried out to forged himself as the very clear moderate option to progressive Bernie Sanders on Sunday as the Democrats’ shrinking presidential industry raced toward Super Tuesday.

One of Biden’s major moderate rivals, former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg, dropped out of the campaign just 24 hrs immediately after Biden scored a resounding victory in South Carolina, his initial of the 2020 rollercoaster nomination battle.