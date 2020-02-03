CHP says 1 dead and 5 injured killed in Greyhound bus near Lebec

LEBEC, California (KABC) – The California Highway Patrol said that one person was killed and several others injured after a gunman opened fire inside a Greyhound bus on 5 Freeway near Lebec on Monday morning.

The suspect was taken into custody after the shooting just before 1:30 a.m. in the Grapevine neighborhood, authorities said.

Sgt CHP. Brian Pennings said the bus driver managed to convince the shooter to get off the bus and continued to the Grapevine Road exit before parking at a Valero service station. The bus was traveling from Los Angeles to the Bay Area.

According to CHP, a passenger died on the scene. Additional information on the living conditions of the other victims was not immediately published.

It was not known what had caused the shooting or what had caused the shooting to stop.

Authorities said the situation was stable and there was no longer any threat to the public.

Passengers who were not injured were picked up by another Greyhound bus.

Greyhound did not immediately release a statement on the shooting.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.