[Chris and Rosie Ramsey announce Wembley Arena date on podcast United kingdom tour – how to get tickets]

We will use your electronic mail tackle only for sending you newsletters. Remember to see ourPrivacy Detectfor facts of your knowledge defense legal rights Invalid E-mail

Chris and Rosie Ramsey have declared a large Wembley Arena show on their podcast tour.

The Geordie duo will convey their ‘Shagged, Married, Annoyed’ reside display to London on September 28.

It marks the first time they’ve toured the podcast, which released in February 2019 and has racked up 18 million downloads to day as nicely as routinely topping the charts.

Explained by the pair as “the only way they can have a conversation without having getting interpreted by their toddler son”, it sees them chat about daily life, interactions, arguments, annoyances, parenting, grouping up and anything in involving.

They declared a total United kingdom tour before this 12 months, which provided a present at the Adelphi Theatre in London, but the complete run bought out in minutes when tickets went on sale.

Chris Ramsey is best recognised for his stand-up, with a headline tour 20/20 because of to kick off in March, as very well as appearances on Are living At The Apollo, Mock The 7 days and additional lately Strictly Come Dancing.

Whilst Rosie Ramsey has appeared on Television on displays these types of as Married to a Celeb: A Survival Guide and Parenting for Idiots for Channel 4 and has amassed a following on social media.

They have also extra additional dates in Birmingham, Manchester and Newcastle, you can discover out how to get tickets below.

How to get tickets

They go on sale at 10am on Friday March six through axs.com or ticketmaster.co.united kingdom .

Tour dates

two September – Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham – new date

3 September – Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham

five September – Opera Household, Manchester – new day

4 September – Opera Dwelling, Manchester

12 September – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

13 September – Utilita Arena, Newcastle (Matinée) – new day

16 September – Playhouse, Edinburgh – new date

17 September – Playhouse, Edinburgh

18 September – Theatre Royal, Glasgow

22 September – Playhouse, Nottingham

23 September – Grand Theatre, Leeds

27 September – Adelphi Theatre, London

28 September – The SSE Arena Wembley, London – new date