Chris Bear from Grizzly Bear announces his debut solo album

Grizzly Bear drummer Christopher Mishka has announced his debut solo album under the supervision of Fools. The album is titled “Fools Harp Vol. 1” and will arrive on May 18 via “Music From Memory”.

Along with the announcement yesterday (April 10), Bear released a new single, “Defyfe,” from a forthcoming record.

Listen to “Defyfe” below:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFpxXHe7QrY (/ embed)

The bear took to Instagram to break the news. “It’s a weird time to announce more music releases, but we’re glad to see that it can come out,” he wrote.

“When I first started creating this music collection in the summer, the intention was simple and open. I did a lot of instrumental research, followed my intuition and looked at what could happen. The world was in a completely different place, but some of the meditative and self-reflective qualities I found compelling music to feel especially relevant today, because it seems to me that I seek solace for a short time in another world in these unknown times.

“After a few weeks of music excavation, a bumpy sound stream started forming and I spun a few cassettes to send a couple of friends and labels. I thought I would print some more copies of the tapes and put them on Bandcamp, but was delighted and heard the music from a memory that interested in the release of the issue. I have been a longtime fan of their deep and inspiring catalog, thank you Jamie and Taco for their great appreciation for including me … I’m really honored. “

The Music site also features two-and-a-half-minute snippets of each album song that you can listen to here.

Recently, on April 1, Bear released the cover of Carl Bly’s “Ida Lupine”, also under the alias Fools. The track can be found on Bandcamp.