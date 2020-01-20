Chris Brackin meets Kyle Freiberg on March 14th

RINGSIDE 20/01/2020

RISING STARS CLASH CHRIS BRACKIN ACQUIRES FELLOW YOUNG GUN KYLE FREIBERG FOR THE AUSTRALASIAN TITLE

They are two bright stars on the Australian scene. Between them they have only lost once in fourteen fights. Now they face each other.

Chris Brackin of Stanthorpe against Kyle Freiberg of Brisbane, Critter against the legionnaire, action fighter against action fighter, risk against reward.

The reward – the super light Australasian title belt.

The Risk – It is undoubtedly the hardest game in their respective careers.

Chris Brackin, the former amateur star who is now in the pro ranks, has a perfect record of eight fights, eight victories, each of these fights – crowd favorite, all action, no setback.

The stake will be increased on March 14th – this is his first title opportunity.

“This is the biggest chance of my career. The fight for an Australian Asian title has been a dream come true,” said Brackin

“Representing my former hometown Stanthorpe and my current hometown Toowoomba and fighting for one of the top belts in boxing at home is an opportunity that I will take with both hands.

“The reward is also risky, and Kyle Freiberg is undoubtedly the greatest test of my career, but I feel ready to improve.”

“Every fight in my career, under the guidance of coaches Corb and Brendon, that we have reinforced every time and every time I pass the test, I hope I can do it again on March 14th.”

“We will leave no stone unturned, I will put everything into my preparation and fight at night if I play my best. I think the result will take care of itself.”

“As an added incentive, this fight can be seen in the Brayd Smith tribute show. Brayd and I have the same birthday and he was a role model for me as a teenager who got through the amateur ranks and he was always a big help to me so I would love to win this title on his big night. “

Kyle Freiberg will travel to Toowoomba on March 14 to spoil the party. Like Brackin, he’s one of the young weapons leading the next generation of fighters coming through the ranks of Queensland.

Since becoming a professional in early 2018, the legionnaire has achieved 5 wins from 6 fights with 2 wins as a knock-out.

Like Brackin, this is Freiberg’s first title shot and he will come to town to annoy the local boy.

“I am confident that I can prepare for it. It doesn’t matter where I fight or who. I am there to do the job and I will do the job,” said Kyle Freiberg.

“It’s a big fight, I’m not a trash talker and I always respect my opponent.

“He will invest the hard work to win, I am sure.

“Everyone has to buy a ticket and watch a great fight to find out how it works.”

This promises to be a fan fight. Both fighters have a large following and passionate supporters, many predict that it will be a fight of the year.

“Styles fight, and Chris Brackin and Kyle Freiberg make the fight fast and furious,” said promoter Brendon Smith.

“Both fighters deserve this title shot, on March 14th we will find out who will take the opportunity.

“This is a fight between two of the best young prospects in the country.”

Tickets for TGW & Smithy Bring the Big Fights 25 are now available at Smithy’s TGW Gym. $ 55 General $ 75 Ringside B $ 95 Ringside A