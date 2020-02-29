[Chris Bremner Will Write Paramount’s M.A.S.K. Movie]

Chris Bremner Will Create Paramount’s M.A.S.K. Film

Paramount has finally taken yet another step toward receiving its very long-gestating M.A.S.K. movie off the ground. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio has just recruited writer Chris Bremner to tackle the movie’s screenplay.

Bremner most a short while ago co-wrote Negative Boys for Life, which was a surprise important and monetary strike when it opened earlier this year. Sony also employed him to compose a fourth installment in that franchise even ahead of the movie was launched. The sequel’s accomplishment also persuaded Disney to seek the services of him to generate Nationwide Treasure three.

M.A.S.K. strike the action figure scene in 1985. The name is an acronym for Cell Armored Strike Kommand, and its team users are an underground strike pressure tasked with combating terrorists, including their enemies in V.E.N.O.M. (or Vicious Evil Community of Mayhem). The classic Hasbro toy line also inevitably spawned comedian guides, video video games, and a beloved animated collection.

F. Gary Gray has been hooked up to immediate the M.A.S.K. film given that 2018. He’s also manufacturing the movie by way of his Fenix Studios banner alongside Hasbro’s Allspark Photos. M.A.S.K. is only the hottest Hasbro line that Paramount intends to provide to the massive monitor. Aside from their G.I. Joe and Transformers films, the studio is also developing adaptations of Micronauts, ROM, and Visionaries. The original approach was for all of these movies to inhabit the similar shared universe à la the MCU. Even so, it’s not crystal clear if this is however Paramount’s intention.

M.A.S.K. is nevertheless devoid of a release day.

