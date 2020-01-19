Chris Brown comments on his “Super Girl, quot; royalty and publishes a new super nice photo of the 5 year old boy. – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLcbf01c04fd865efb699187d2f59c40b611%

Chris Brown can now take care of a baby, but that doesn’t mean he pays less attention to his first-born, Royalty! The proud father of two children took social media to share a new cute photo of his 5 year old daughter and got excited about it in the caption!

The singer melted his millions of followers about the cute boy with his latest publication.

The image showed that Royalty was watching something on his iPad while he was in the back of a car, paying close attention to what he saw on the screen.

At that time I was dressed in casual clothes for the excursion, consisting of a white shirt and a gray jacket over it.

She wore her hair in two ponytails while she stayed warm with a Disney blanket.

Although she was not dressed as a superhero or even in elegant clothes, her father made it very clear that in her eyes she is still a ‘Super Girl’.

The comment section went for some reason in this post, but if it wasn’t, there is no doubt that it would have been full of fanatic comments from fans. After all, who doesn’t love little kings?

Chris Brown is happier than ever after welcoming the brother of Royalty, Aeko!

Now, according to reports, he feels that his life is complete because he is the father of a daughter and a son.

The singer probably loves being a father more than anything else, so having these two great kids feels like his greatest accomplishments.

And that can really be seen! After all, his social media platforms are full of images and videos of his descendants, since he never pushes them to be shown to the whole world.



