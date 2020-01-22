Chris Brown publishes cute video of his son yawning – watch it! – Up News info

% MINIFYHTMLfcc1b05a61db448d4cc00c4be54d2b8311%

Chris Brown is used to showing his two children on social media! That said, the last post shows his son, Aeko is super cute at bedtime!

It seems that the 2-month-old boy was really tired because his parents could see him yawning in the camera in the most beautiful way.

It is safe to say that all of Chris’ followers who stumbled over the clip melted when he saw it!

The proud father knows very well what effect his beautiful children can have on people, so he often posts about it on his online platforms.

In fact, he does it so many times that it seems as if his accounts are now fan pages for Aeko and Royalty!

The clip he placed of the baby before he went to sleep showed little Aeko with a funny filter on it, which looked really sleepy.

Music was heard in the background and someone, probably Aeko’s mother, Ammika Harris, stroked her sweet face with her finger.

It is clear that the caresses did wonders for the baby, because at some point in the video he started yawning and lasted about five seconds!

While the images spoke for themselves, Chris did not write anything in the caption, but left a sleepy emoji behind.

Chris loves having a boy and a girl now and is very proud of his family.

A source that was previously shared with HollywoodLife that he loves Aeko and can’t believe he’s so blessed with these 2 great kids. Chris now dedicates his free time to his family. He rarely goes out, and the only time he goes out is when he works. His priorities have changed and he has become much more mature in recent years since he became a father. “



