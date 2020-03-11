Chris Brown’s baby mother, Ammika Harris, shares a dream-focused photo of the day they discovered she was pregnant with baby Aeko – News

Chris Brown is said to be in California, while his baby Ammika Harris is back in Germany. While in Europe, the model has been sharing very personal information about her life.

First, he posted a photo of a luxury hotel room in Paris, France, and hinted that his baby Aeko Brown was born here.

Moments ago, she shared a beautiful photo with the monarch butterflies and made this confession about the day she and Chris found out she was pregnant.

She wrote: “When we found out she was pregnant, thousands of monarchs flew in the backyard for days. I think it was a good omen.

One fan asked her if she did the photo and she replied, “I didn’t (did) this photo, I saw it and immediately thought about the event.”

One critic said: “It sounds a bit stupid, I’m sorry, I’m not sorry, that’s why you have to stop responding to comments. This is not the first time I read some $ h * t illiterates.”

This sponsor said: “Because your Instagram is public and I’ve grown up, which means I can do what I want 🙂💁🏻‍♀️, but you know what Amazing Amazing meant. It meant to happen with you, boy. Undoubtedly, it was your son who will be something special. “

Another supporter wrote: “I see you’re mixing Deutsch with an English girl, and the same thing happens to me: message Beautiful message. A butterfly means change, growth, luck, etc. And there was Aeko. ✨🤎 “

It was recently revealed that Chris loves the way Ammika has taken care of his three-month-old son.

The person told him about Hollywood life: “Chris is convinced that Ammika and his son will return to the United States soon and can’t wait to save them again. Chris loves them both very much, and they are all for him. He knows that they are doing well in Germany and that they are also going well. He has great support from Ammika’s family, Chris is constantly receiving updates on how they are doing, and loves seeing how much his son is growing up, Chris knows how amazing Ammika is, and is completely sure that he will take care of Aeko while they are in Germany. “

The informant added: “Ammika is not currently living with Chris at this time, and is still in Germany at this time with Aeko.” It is not clear when he will return to the United States, but he is constantly in communication with Chris. Ammika is always chatting with Chris during FaceTime with Aeko, sending text messages, sending photos and videos, etc., so Chris is still very involved in his son’s life and knows what’s going on with him and Ammika at any moment. “

The baby’s parents are approaching.

